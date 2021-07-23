Analysts Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Omnicell posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.56. 1,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,052. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.39.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

