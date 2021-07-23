Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

RCM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 3,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.