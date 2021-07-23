Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

TPB traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. 2,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.