Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.39. First Horizon reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. 61,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $781,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 160,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 539,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,437 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

