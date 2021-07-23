Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Announces Earnings Results

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

