OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 30,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.27. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

