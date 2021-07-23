Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%.

CBNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James F. Whalen sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,157,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,388 shares of company stock worth $3,976,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

