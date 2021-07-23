Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 20.63%.
CBNK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $24.92.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
