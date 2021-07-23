Karooooo (KARO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Karooooo (NASDAQ: KARO):

7/23/2021 – Karooooo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

7/20/2021 – Karooooo was given a new $35.13 price target on by analysts at William Blair. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2021 – Karooooo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

7/14/2021 – Karooooo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Karooooo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

6/28/2021 – Karooooo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karooooo Ltd. is a provider in the telematics industry which offers real-time mobility data analytics solutions for smart transportation. Karooooo Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

6/11/2021 – Karooooo is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,707. Karooooo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $777.16 million and a PE ratio of 35.29.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

