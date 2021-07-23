83,153 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 469,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,393,170 shares of company stock valued at $794,216,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.