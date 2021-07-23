Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 32,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,253. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

