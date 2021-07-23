12 West Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,353 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for approximately 2.4% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
