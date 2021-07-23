12 West Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

12 West Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 870,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,353 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for approximately 2.4% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 10.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 23.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of SPT traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.56 and a beta of 1.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,291 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,208. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.