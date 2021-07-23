Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Ranpak makes up 1.8% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,079,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PACK. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

