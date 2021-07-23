124,999 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,999 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Devon Energy makes up about 0.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 110,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,077,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.03.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

