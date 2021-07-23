PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. 15,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

