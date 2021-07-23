PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.53. 15,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65.
In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
