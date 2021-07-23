VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Cap of $15.23 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. VIDY has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $254,813.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00839460 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

