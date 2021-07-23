Brokerages Set Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) PT at $30.82

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,892. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

