County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $204.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

