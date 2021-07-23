Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,025 shares during the quarter. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises about 1.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.18% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,895,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,421,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,488 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $54,027,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 722,316 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 412,104 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,262. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

