Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,719 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 2,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

