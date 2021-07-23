Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,969 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 114,846 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. Fluor’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

