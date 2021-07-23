SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Invests $466,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,944,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of ACB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,045,078. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

