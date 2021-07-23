TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2 Million Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,982,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $5,693,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $15,966,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000.

NASDAQ:GTPBU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

