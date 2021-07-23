Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $30,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 123,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 535,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,365,000 after buying an additional 143,309 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $202.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.21.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

