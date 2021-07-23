First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Releases Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 19.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ MYFW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,078. The firm has a market cap of $207.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.92. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

