-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.48). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,539.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 174,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 163,806 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $545,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 526,259 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,765. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

