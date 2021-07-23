Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Sterling Construction comprises about 1.4% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 180,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 167,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

