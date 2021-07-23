Phocas Financial Corp. Has $9 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 353,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $14,187,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KSS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 94,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,191. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

