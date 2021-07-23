Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 284,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $73,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $265.48. 63,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,724. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

