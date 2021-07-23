Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,251. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,458 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

