Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.38. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.67 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

TVTY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.26. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,358. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05. Tivity Health has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Tivity Health by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.