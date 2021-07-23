Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. 6,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $253.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

