BNC Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of PH stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,813. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $175.02 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

