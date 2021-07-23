Curran Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 3.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

VDC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.61. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

