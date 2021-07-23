Lone Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,541,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,135 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 2.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 2.12% of Datadog worth $545,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.68.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.35. 17,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.09 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

