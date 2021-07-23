Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,266 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEM opened at $60.21 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.