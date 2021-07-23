Utah Retirement Systems Sells 5,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $99.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

