Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 128.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 25.8% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

CONE stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. 5,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 196.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

