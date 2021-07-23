Apron Network Price Tops $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Apron Network has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $522,549.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00840853 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apron Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apron Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.