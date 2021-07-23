iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,335,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,972,000 after purchasing an additional 724,609 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $158.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,978. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

