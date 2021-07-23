33,923 Shares in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Acquired by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genasys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.54. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.