Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Cowen increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,998.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after acquiring an additional 103,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $289.12. 9,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.78. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.