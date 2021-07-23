Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,644,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,834,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,755,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,904,518. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.