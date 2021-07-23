Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $1.42 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,864,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $5,831,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $169,000.

FINMU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

