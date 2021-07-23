VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $8.11 on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,414. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

