VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.
Shares of VRSN stock traded down $8.11 on Friday, reaching $225.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.76. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
