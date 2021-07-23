Truist Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.97.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62. Twitter has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

