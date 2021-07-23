Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. Clearfield updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.44 EPS.

CLFD traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $40.64. 14,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,574. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $557.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.11.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

