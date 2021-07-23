Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of MTH stock traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. 2,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,271. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

