Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,138 shares of company stock worth $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $15.74. 5,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.84.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

