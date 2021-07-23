Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 38,300 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,300 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 4.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $69,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,032. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

