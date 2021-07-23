Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 210063 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 85.73%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.8916526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA)

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

